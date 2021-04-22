It is set to be a busy summer at Charlton Athletic with Nigel Adkins gearing up for his first full season at the helm.

The Addicks don’t know what league they will be in next season but that won’t step them from tentatively looking ahead.

They are currently in the Play-Off places in League One and are in fine form right now.

Jayden Stockley to sign on a permanent basis?

Charlton swooped in to sign the striker on loan from Preston North End in January until the end of the season and he has become a hit at the Valley.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, has scored six goals since his move to London and the Addicks could explore the possibility of landing him on a permanent basis. He still has another year left on his contract at Deepdale and his future there will depend on who their new manager is.

Chuks Aneke to go?

If Charlton fail to gain promotion to the Championship then they could face a battle to keep top scorer Aneke. He has scored 14 goals this term and is out of contract this summer. His situation could be attacking the attention of clubs from elsewhere.

Adkins to target his own signings

Adkins will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the coming months.

The ex-Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Hull City boss is vastly experienced in the Football League and will have lots of contacts from his previous clubs. It will be interesting to see who Charlton start getting linked with.