Middlesbrough triumphed 2-1 over Championship strugglers Rotherham United on Wednesday evening.

Angus MacDonald grabbed the opener for Rotherham United inside three minutes, Matt Crooks was shown a red card soon after and Middlesbrough fought their way back into the game and scored a goal either side of the break.

George Saville grabbed the equaliser, smashing the ball past Viktor Johansson in the 33rd minute, before Chuba Akpom grabbed the winner ten minutes after half-time.

Crooks’ dismissal was for an elbow on centre-back Grant Hall. The centre-back was then withdrawn because of the new concussion protocol. He was replaced by midfielder Connor Malley, who was given his Boro debut on the day.

The 21-year-old impressed. He was awarded the Sky Sports Man of the Match award and his performance generated a huge response online with many Middlesbrough fans praising him.

Connor Malley’s stats today: • 81% passing accuracy

• 2 key passes

• 3 tackles

• 1 interception

• Sky Sports MOTM Promising from the debutant 👏 📸: @GettySport | #Boro pic.twitter.com/DTJLRKsuCA — EverythingMFC (@EverythingMFC) April 21, 2021

@nmaddo .. Shot out to you Sir you said it on Saturday .. Connor Malley…best player at the club .. well best at drifting past players.. well he didn't let you down 👏👏 — nigel teece (@scraggytees) April 21, 2021

✅ – Middlesbrough Debut.

✅ – Sky Sports Man of the Match. A night Connor Malley won’t ever forget! #UTB pic.twitter.com/hNNOeReUxc — Boropolis (@Boropolis) April 21, 2021

Connor Malley. Thats it, thats the tweet pic.twitter.com/Skv0L3Pue8 — rhys🗣 (@rhysmfc_) April 21, 2021

Love seeing a local lad come through, that’s what it’s all about for me, that’s football. And not to put too much pressure on the lad, but I’m certain Connor Malley is the greatest player to ever grace the game — Ben (@Strickland__Ben) April 21, 2021

Kebano excellent

Effort and industry all around

Howson slotted in at CB like the pro he is Connor Malley looked a class act 🤩 Still not clinical, but a nice game to watch — Boros Attacking Exploits (@BoroShot) April 21, 2021

How refreshing…….. Someone in the middle of the pitch who wants to get on the ball and pass it. Well played Connor Malley 👏👏👏 https://t.co/GDyMLdClcu — Nick Beall (@NickBeall73) April 21, 2021

Give Connor Malley that man of the match award. Different class tonight — Adam (@Adam_Macadie) April 21, 2021

This Boro fan believes Malley will be given more opportunities in the side next season. There is a lot of competition for places in the centre of the park with the likes of Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, George Saville and Marcus Tavernier vying for a starting berth.

Really looking forward to watching Connor Malley at the Riverside next season! #UTB — Gary Riches (@RichesGary) April 21, 2021

“𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀” 😂 The dressing room giving Malley a bit of love after his stellar Boro debut 👏 🎥: IG/yannickbolasie | #Boro pic.twitter.com/fFBPqWiWM1 — EverythingMFC (@EverythingMFC) April 21, 2021

Not even being dramatic right but there were shades of prime Pirlo in that Connor Malley performance — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) April 21, 2021

Manager Neil Warnock had previously stated that he hopes to give players on the peripheries of the squad a chance between now and the end of the season. On Wednesday the veteran boss named just six substitutes out of a possible nine, with all of outfield players on the bench having not played a single minute for the club.

Along with Malley, young striker Josh Coburn was given his debut. Plenty has been made of the 18-year-old who has been outstanding for the youth team so far this campaign and will likely be given another opportunity in the first-team’s next three fixtures.