Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth’s star winger Arnaut Danjuma has said he will consider an international allegiance switch amid claims of interest from Nigeria.

Danjuma has been in stunning form for the Cherries, firing Jonathan Woodgate’s side back into the play-offs.

The 24-year-old winger has netted eight goals and laid on five assists in his last nine games, helping AFC Bournemouth win seven consecutive Championship games. His recent exploits take him to 15 goals and eight assists in 33 games across all competitions.

His form for Bournemouth is said to have attracted interest from elsewhere. Premier League sides West Ham and Southampton have both been linked with Danjuma in recent weeks.

However, the in-form forward isn’t only attracting interest at a club level. As per The Sun, Nigeria are trying to persuade Danjuma, who represents the Netherlands, to switch his international allegiance.

Amid the claims of Nigeria’s pursuit, the Cherries star has admitted he will take some time to think about a potential change. Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve heard some bits about Nigeria but I can’t say too much about it though.

“The culture is still within the family, so it does not disregard for the Nigerian side. It’s a choice I will think about but I need some time, obviously.

“I think they are interested but obviously I play for the Dutch national team already. I scored for the national team already, so I’ve made that decision.

“With the choice, I would like to represent Holland as well but then again I’m not being called up at the moment. So on the back of that, maybe I need to make some decisions.”

Born in Lagos, the Nigerian-born winger has appeared twice for the Dutch national side. He scored in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in October 2018, with his other appearance coming in the Nations League.

Danjuma has also represented Holland’s U21s, featuring six times for their youngsters.