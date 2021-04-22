Hull City fans were excited to see Max Clark return to the KCOM Stadium in January.

However, the left-back is yet to feature for the Tigers with just three games left of the season to play.

Clark, who is 25 years old, only signed a short-term contract until this summer.

He has been nursing an injury since returning to East Yorkshire but is close to becoming match fit now. He played for City’s Under-23’s against York City earlier this week (see tweet below).

Grant McCann’s side have a decision to make on his future in June and he could be worth keeping if he remains fit as he provides cover/competition at left-back.

Clark parted company with Vitesse earlier this season despite still having time left on his contract there and decided to move back to his hometown club.

Clark rose up through the youth ranks with Hull and had two loan spells away as a youngster at Cambridge United to gain some experience in League Two. He then returned to East Yorkshire and broke into the Tigers’ first-team during the 2017/18 season under Leonid Slutsky.

He made 30 appearances that year in all competitions before Slutsky lured him to Vitesse in June 2018.

Clark has spent the past two years in Holland and played 57 times for the Eredivisie side, chipping in with three goals.

It would be nice to see him play for Hull before the end of the season as the Tigers close in on promotion.

Should City keep Clark for next season?