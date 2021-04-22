Ex-Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers and Gillingham striker Ben Strevens has been rewarded with a new managerial contract by Eastleigh.

The former Football League attacker has made a promising start to life as a manager and has signed a new two-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Strevens, who is 40 years old, was appointed boss at Eastleigh in November 2018 after a spell as their assistant.

His side are currently 10th in the National League table and are two points off the Play-Offs right now.

Read: Brentford watching Nottingham Forest man ‘keenly’

He has said: “I’m delighted, we’ve been speaking for a few weeks about everything so it’s good to get it all agreed.

“It’s not been a case of me wanting to stay or not but more that we’ve all been speaking about the plan for the club moving forward. We’re all happy with the outcome and now there is lots more hard work ahead.”

Strevens made 687 appearances in his playing career before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Read: Brentford ‘target’ not wanted by League One side right now

He was signed by Brentford in 2009 after catching the eye in League Two at Dagenham and Redbridge and played 29 games for the Bees in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

Strevens was lured away from Griffin Park by Wycombe Wanderers and helped the Chairboys gain promotion to League One in his first season at the club.

He spent two years at Adams Park before joining Gillingham for the 2012/13 season whilst they were in League Two.

Strevens has since delved into the world of management and has been rewarded with a new contract by Eastleigh until the end of the 2021/22 season.