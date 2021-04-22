Scottish League One side Falkirk have confirmed the sacking of former Bristol City and Middlesbrough striker Lee Miller on their official club website.

The 37-year-old has been co-manager of the Scottish club since December 2019, working in the role alongside retired defender David McCracken.

While working as co-manager, Lee Miller has continued to play, making six substitute appearances this season. However, it has now been confirmed that the former Bristol City and Middlesbrough man has left the club.

Falkirk confirmed Miller and co’s departure on Wednesday, bringing an end to his first managerial job.

He leaves the Bairns in 2nd place, two points behind top of the table Partick Thistle. Falkirk are looking to win promotion back to the Scottish Championship but after one win in their last five, the club have decided to part ways with the former Football League striker.

With his first managerial role coming to an end, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Miller. It awaits to be seen if he continues playing or looks to go into full-time management.

The striker spent the majority of his playing career in Scotland but also endured spells in the Football League. Miller played 53 times and scored nine goals in a two-year stint with Bristol City, also spending time on loan with Hearts.

After almost four years back in Scotland with Dundee United and Aberdeen after leaving Ashton Gate, Middlesbrough brought Miller back to England in 2010. However, he struggled to make an impact during his time with Boro, appearing 13 times and scoring none.