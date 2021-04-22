QPR boss Mark Warburton is in line for a new deal, according to The Sun.

The rumour is unsurprising given how well Warburton and QPR have performed this season, but controversial after the same publication published an article after QPR’s win at Swansea City claiming Warburton was on the brink of leaving.

He was linked with a director role at the FA and soon after, QPR published a club statement which vehemently shut down those reports.

The original article would then be deleted, and now The Sun have reported that the QPR boss is in line for a new deal, with his current supposedly expiring in the summer.

Obviously, the reports have sprung up a humoured response from QPR fans. They’ve grown extremely fond of Warburton since the turn of the year, but they haven’t forgot about that report backing Warburton to leave earlier in the week.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Warburton’s new deal:

Changed you’re tune a bit — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) April 21, 2021

Just make things up to fill space, absolute joke of a rag… — philip riley (@philriley14) April 21, 2021

Thought he was leaving us? Make up your minds. — vks (@TheRealVickyTea) April 21, 2021

You said he was leaving yesterday!! pic.twitter.com/FNQLMCrcWt — Tracy (@Tracy_A_73) April 21, 2021

🤣🤣 yesterday you were saying he’s gone. Embarrassing lot you are — seany (@Sean_FootyMad) April 21, 2021