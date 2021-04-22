Sheffield Wednesday have three games left to try and salvage their Championship status – either way, the club is facing a pivotal summer ahead.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table – the position in which the Owls started his tenure in at the start of last month – and with a four-point gap to safety.

Middlesbrough are next on their agenda, with fixtures against Nottingham Forest and then fellow relegation rivals Derby County on the final day of the season.

The great escape could well be on, though Moore and the club’s hierarchy will have one eye on the summer months and the work that needs to be done there.

Here we take a look at three scenarios that could potentially crop up in pre-season:

Moore future hangs in the balance

Moore proved a widely popular appointment among fans. Dejphon Chansiri earned himself some rare praise with the appointment but as the team has continued to struggle, reports have suggested that Moore’s future at the club might not be as guaranteed as first thought.

He’s yet to discuss his long-term future with Chansiri and that suggests that the pair will reevaluate the situation once their fate in the Championship is decided.

Having come up from Doncaster Rovers in League One, it seemed that Moore’s appointment was made with relegation in mind. After some turgid performances though, fans won’t put it past Chansiri to make another big managerial call.

Westwood still Wednesday’s no.1

Keiren Westwood brings a certain degree of reliability to the side. He’s come back in for the last three outings in place of Joe Wildsmith – both he and Cameron Dawson have led contested Wednesday spells.

Fans largely see Westwood as their no.1 choice goalkeeper despite his struggles with injuries over the past few seasons, and Moore seems to prefer him too.

Should Moore’s future be secured in the coming weeks then expect him to put more emphasis on securing Westwood’s future beyond this season – he remains a well-liked and experienced player, and he could be pivotal in helping the club bounce back from a likely relegation.

Goals required

Wednesday have needed a goal-scorer all season. The likes of Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes have stepped up of late, but their goals are seemingly coming too late.

The likes of Luke Jephcott has been strongly linked with the Owls this season, but his £5million price tag might deter. Also, Rochdale’s Stephen Humphrys has been linked, as reported by The72 earlier in the month.

With Rhodes out of contract and already attracting interest, and Windass likely to run into Championship offers should Wednesday be relegated, adding a prolific striker in the summer will be of paramount important for the club.