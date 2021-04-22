Former Sheffield Wednesday man Connor Kirby has joined Altrincham on loan, as announced by their official club website.

His current club Harrogate Town have allowed him to leave for the National League to get more game time.

Kirby, who is 22 years old, was released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer before signing for Simon Weaver’s side on a free transfer. He has since made 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

Lincoln City were interested in signing him last summer, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, but he ended up moving to League Two.

Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson is pleased to have brought him in on loan and has said: “Connor is a really tenacious player who gets round the park well, likes a tackle and can also switch the ball ever so well. That was one of the big appealing qualities about him – he has good legs, in terms of getting up and down the pitch.



“He is a player I have always quite liked, and we are in a position where we can offer him some game time, because we are coming to the end of the season, with not a great deal to play for, and I need to take these opportunities to look at one or two things.”

Kirby rose up through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and signed his first professional contract at Hillsborough in October 2015.

He made his first-team debut for the Owls in a Championship fixture against Reading in April 2018 and made a further three more appearances for the Yorkshire side in all competitions.

Kirby was loaned out by Wednesday last season to Macclesfield Town and enjoyed playing regular senior football at the Moss Rose. He played 39 games for the Silkmen and chipped in with a single goal.



