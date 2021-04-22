‘Big pig’ – Warnock’s ‘twice as hard’ dig has plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans talking ahead of Boro crunch match
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s comment regarding Sheffield Wednesday have angered some fans, saying his players will try ‘twice as hard’ when they play them on Saturday.
It comes after Warnock’s side headed to Rotherham last night. Boro claimed a 2-1 win at a former club of Warnock’s, who’s also a former Sheffield United manager.
He told Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis that he’s ‘disappointed’ Rotherham are in a relegation scrap, and that his players will have to try ‘twice as hard’ when they face Wednesday this weekend.
Love him or hate him, Warnock is never too far away from controversy and surprisingly, there’s a good portion of Sheffield Wednesday fans who like his ways.
Rivalries aside, Darren Moore’s Owls need to win their remaining three games of the season to have any chance of staying in the Championship.
See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Warnock’s comments:
