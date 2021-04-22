Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s comment regarding Sheffield Wednesday have angered some fans, saying his players will try ‘twice as hard’ when they play them on Saturday.

It comes after Warnock’s side headed to Rotherham last night. Boro claimed a 2-1 win at a former club of Warnock’s, who’s also a former Sheffield United manager.

He told Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis that he’s ‘disappointed’ Rotherham are in a relegation scrap, and that his players will have to try ‘twice as hard’ when they face Wednesday this weekend.

Love him or hate him, Warnock is never too far away from controversy and surprisingly, there’s a good portion of Sheffield Wednesday fans who like his ways.

Rivalries aside, Darren Moore’s Owls need to win their remaining three games of the season to have any chance of staying in the Championship.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Warnock’s comments:

Tbf he is quite funny — Chris Wright (@chris_swfc1) April 21, 2021

@WindassJnr get this in changing room for Saturday — 🦉 Brian (@Brian1867x) April 21, 2021

He loves us really 😘 — Ben Squires (@BenSquires88) April 21, 2021

Put this tweet up in dressing room saturday @swfc https://t.co/8jC5K97Nnu — richard (@__rjm) April 21, 2021

God love him. Wouldn't have him any other way. #swfc https://t.co/WyunsMCWFy — Chris Brammer (@ChrisBramms) April 21, 2021