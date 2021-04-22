Ex-Peterborough United and Hull City player Marcus Maddison has announced he is launching a new gaming venture.

The attacking midfielder is taking a step back from football after cutting ties with Bolton Wanderers.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, is technically still on the books at Charlton Athletic but they gave him the green light to leave on loan to Bolton in January.

He played 10 times for Ian Evatt’s side before both parties mutually agreed to end his loan spell.

Maddison is now turning his attention to the gaming world and has announced his plans for “MAD gaming”, see post below.

Read: Why Lee Bowyer’s exit from Charlton Athletic was a blessing in disguise

Maddison only joined Charlton in October last year having previously played for the likes of Gateshead, Peterborough United and Hull City. He made 10 appearances for the Addicks before the Trotters came calling this past winter.

The ex-England C international had an impressive five-and-a-half years at Peterborough and there is no doubt that he has talent at League One level. He managed 62 goals in 249 games for the Posh to earn a move to the Championship last season with the Tigers.

Read: Hull City want Gillingham midfielder

However, Maddison appears to have fallen out of love with the game and is trying out something new now.

His contract at Charlton expires at the end of the season and he is likely to have played his last game for the League One promotion hopefuls.