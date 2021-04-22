Blackpool are interested in Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle.

The Tangerines are keeping tabs on the League Two centre-back ahead of a potential summer move, as reported by Football League World.

Lavelle, who is 24 years old, has impressed with Morecambe this season and is helping them in their push for promotion.

However, Derek Adams’ side could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer with Blackpool monitoring his situation.

Lavelle started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks of the Lancashire side.

He was a regular for Rovers at youth levels but didn’t manage to make the step up into their first-team and was released in 2016.

The ex-Scotland youth international was subsequently snapped up by fellow North West side Bolton Wanderers and spent a year on the books with the Trotters.

However, Lavelle left after just 12 months due to Bolton’s transfer embargo and became a free agent again.

Morecambe threw him a lifeline in August 2017 and he has since become a key player for the fourth tier side. He has enjoyed plenty of game time with the Shrimpers over the past four seasons, making 145 appearances in all competitions to date.

Lavelle is currently eyeing a dream promotion to League One but is attracting interest from elsewhere. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Will Lavelle leave Morecambe?