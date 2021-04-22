Sheffield United are lining up a move for Peterborough United hotshot Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The Blades are interested in boosting their attacking options for next season by luring the in-form striker to Bramall Lane, as reported by Football Insider.

Clarke-Harris, who is 26 years old, will be a man in-demand this summer and Peterborough will face a battle to keep hold of him.

He has also been linked with the likes of AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion as well over recent times, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Read: Bournemouth-linked attacker unlikely to leave Premier League club this summer

Clarke-Harris joined Peterborough last summer after firing 27 goals in 49 games for Bristol Rovers over the previous season-and-a-half and has carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Posh.

His 28 goals this term have helped Darren Ferguson’s side rise into the automatic promotion places in League One.

Clarke-Harris has also previously played for the likes of Coventry City, Rotherham United and MK Dons.

Sheffield United are back in the Championship next season and it is expected to be a summer of transition with the South Yorkshire outfit.

Read: Bournemouth-linked striker signs new Championship deal

Clarke-Harris is someone who would fit the bill for the Blades and will no doubt fancy a crack in the second tier. However, if Peterborough are promoted he may be hard to lure away from London Road.

The Posh are currently seven points above Sunderland in 3rd with four games left of the campaign to play.

Will Clarke-Harris leave Peterborough United this summer?