Blackburn Rovers look set to enter into the summer month with Tony Mowbray as their manager, with a report from Lancashire Telegraph explaining why he’ll remain at the helm.

The 57-year-old has led an increasingly contested campaign, in what is his his fourth full seaosn at Ewood Park. After guiding the club to promotion from League One in 2018, this is Rovers’ third-straight Championship season but looks set to be their lowest finish sinnce being back in the second tier.

Rovers currently sit in 17th-place of the table after a run of two wins in 17 matches for Mowbray’s side, who are now a whole 24 points outside the top six.

But a report from Lancashire Telegraph explaing how Mowbray will lead the club into what’s bound to be a pivotal summer overhaul, with 11 players out of contract and five returning to parent clubs after loan spells at Ewood Park this season.

Reports Rich Sharpe wrote:

The indications are that Rovers will stick by their manager heading into the summer, believing the unique nature of this season has played a part in the side’s struggles.

This might prove a costly decision and one that might not sit so well with Blackburn Rovers fans.

They have mounds of respect for MOwbray who’s done well to stabilise the club in the Championship after their untimely relegaiton into League One.

This season has been a real let down though – they had a spark at the start of the campaign but that soon wore off, and Rovers have been edging closer to the relegaiton zone since the turn of the year.

A change is seemingly necessary, but Mowbray looks set to have one more crack of the whip.