Hull City are interested in signing Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey this summer.

The Tigers have identified the 25-year-old as a potential summer target, as reported by Football League World.

Grant McCann’s side were linked with a move for Dempsey last year when his contract at Fleetwood Town expired but lost out to Gillingham.

The League One table toppers may have to face competition for his signature again this summer, with the likes of Luton Town, Barnsley and Preston North End said to be keen on him in January, as reported by Football Insider.

Read: Luton Town target tipped to play in the Premier League

Dempsey started out at local side Carlisle United and went onto make 51 appearances for their first-team before he was snapped up by Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in 2015.

The Terriers loaned him out to Fleetwood in his second season and the Cod Army made his move there permanent in May 2017. Dempsey was a regular for the North West side and also spent time away loan at Peterborough United in the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

Read: Ex-Barnsley man finally finds new club

He spent four years on the books at Fleetwood but decided to leave last August and has since impressed at Gillingham this term.

Hull could seal their promotion to the Championship this weekend with a win over Lincoln City at Sincil Bank. Could they now reignite their interest in Dempsey and finally lure him to the KCOM Stadium?

Do you want your club to sign Dempsey?