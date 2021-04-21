Neil Warnock rescued Middlesbrough from what looked like a certain drop to League One last season. This time around he moulded them so that they were challenging for the play-offs at one point.

A run of bad form and dropped points saw the Teessiders drop away from that area of the Sky Bet Championship table – they now sit 10th and are 14 points shy of the play-off picture.

Still, it is an improvement on last season and it means that a summer of reshaping could be ahead and Neil Warnock has already started on the reshaping according to the Yorkshire Post’s (YP) Leon Wobschall.

Boro overcome 10-man Rotherham

Speaking after his Boro side beat 10-man Rotherham United 2-1, Neil Warnock admitted that strikers Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga has played their last games for the Teesside outfit.

Goals from George Saville (33′) and Chuba Akpom (55′) were enough to see off the 10-man Millers who’d gone ahead through Angus MacDonald (3′) only to then see Matt Crooks sent off for an elbow on Grant Hall.

Warnock added a little gloss when speaking to the gathered Press afterwards, commenting clearly on the futures of strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Warnock confirms future of £22m pair

Speaking after the game, Warnock confirmed that Assombalonga and Fletcher, who cost a reportedly combined £22m, will not play again for Boro before the end of the season.

Commenting specifically on this, Warnock added: “They won’t be involved again now. I just felt it was the right time now.”

He went on to add that both players seem to be set up for next season with new sides, so he saw no reason to continue considering them for duty.