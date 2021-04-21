A game between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest was usually one of those fixtures that got the blood pumping and passions rising.

Even without fans inside the grounds, you’d expect some sort of passion around this fixture. However with Birmingham City 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Forest just a place above them, it was a bit of a wet squib of a game.

With three games left, both sides could be dragged down if teams below them perform – it’s unlikely they will be though.

Forest leave it late vs Birmingham City

It was a dour game that never really threatened to explode into any kind of spectacle. It’s the end of a tiring season, both sides had nothing really to aim at other than Championship survival.

It was the home side Blues who took the lead early in the second half. Marc Roberts (49′) scored his third goal of the season to put Birmingham in front.

It looked as though it would end that way as regulation time ticked away. However, nearing the end of time added on, Forest snatched what was an unlikely point when Lewis Grabban (90’+8) converted a very late penalty to see out the game as a 1-1 draw.

Nottingham Forest fan reactions

Forest fans feared the worse as the game entered that final seven minutes:

We are still bang in trouble, bloody hell. 7 mins injury time to find an undeserved equaliser…. #NFFC — Forest Jonny (@ForestJonny1865) April 21, 2021

This is one of the worst performances I have ever seen — Josh (@nffcJS) April 21, 2021

It’s probably not a good thing that I’ve probably said “that’s the worst performance I’ve seen all season” about 14 times this season #nffc — Samba Sow Appreciation Society (@Sow_Society) April 21, 2021

7 minutes. Just end it now ref #nffc — Samuel (@BowlesSamuel) April 21, 2021

7 mins …. oh god spare us #nffc — Nick (@NJL82) April 21, 2021

However, their mood changed some with Grabban grabbing that late equaliser to share the points:

Blimey! Not entirely sure how we got a point out of that @NFFC but, I am Forest til I die. I’ll take it! — Amanda Needham (@Amandamoo1973) April 21, 2021

Might be one of the most undeserved points we’ve earned this season #nffc — Ben Martin (@Apex_Instinct_) April 21, 2021

BREAKING : Police have been in attendance of a robbery reported at St Andrews tonight . More to follow #nffc — Red Rob (@rob123446) April 21, 2021