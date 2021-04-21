Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 away at Birmingham City in the Championship this evening.

Nottingham Forest headed to Birmingham City this evening, with Chris Hughton returning to one of his old stomping grounds in St Andrew’s.

But it wasn’t a happy return for the 62-year-old – after an uninspiring first half from both sides, Birmingham City came out the quickest in the second and soon took the lead.

Marc Roberts headed Blues into the lead which they would hold on to well, with second half substitute Lewis Grabban scoring a 98th-minute equaliser from the spot.

Tonight was a golden opportunity for Lyle Taylor who was handed his first start of 2021. Most of Forest’s goal-scoring chances fell to him but he couldn’t convert any, eventually limping off in the second half.

