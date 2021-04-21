Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 away at Birmingham City in the Championship this evening.

Nottingham Forest headed to Birmingham City this evening, with Chris Hughton returning to one of his old stomping grounds in St Andrew’s.

But it wasn’t a happy return for the 62-year-old – after an uninspiring first half from both sides, Birmingham City came out the quickest in the second and soon took the lead.

Marc Roberts headed Blues into the lead which they would hold on to well, with second half substitute Lewis Grabban scoring a 98th-minute equaliser from the spot.

Tonight was a golden opportunity for Lyle Taylor who was handed his first start of 2021. Most of Forest’s goal-scoring chances fell to him but he couldn’t convert any, eventually limping off in the second half.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Taylor tonight:

Lyle Taylor is Gareth Taylor MK2. Absolutely woeful #nffc — Simo 🛑🕒 (@larsbohemian) April 21, 2021

If you want to watch paint drying …watch lyle taylor — ToneB👋 (@BedgeTone) April 21, 2021

Game is so dull, Lyle Taylor not taking his chance and just looks lost in this game #NFFC #COYR — Guy Peacock (@gupe1979) April 21, 2021

Not quite sure how Lyle Taylor and Tyler Blackett are professional footballers #nffc — SteveC (@s831) April 21, 2021

How much are we paying Taylor to back into defenders, fall over and claim a foul? #NFFC — Ernie Clock – Rejoiner/ Lefty /Socialist #notmyPM (@xhellnbackx) April 21, 2021