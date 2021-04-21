Birmingham City drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham City welcomed Nottingham Forest this evening and put on another good show under Lee Bowyer, who’s now lost just one of his seven games in charge.

After a fairly dull first half, Blues came out firing in the second and came close through Ivan Sanchez’s effort from range, with Marc Roberts heading from a corner soon after and coming into a lot of praise online for his season-to-date.

Forest had very little to shout about tonight, but left with a point after Lewis Grabban stepped up to convert a penalty in the 98th-minute.

The point leaves Blues in 19th-place of the Championship table, with Forest sitting a point and a place above them in 18th.

See what these Birmingham City fans said on Twitter about Roberts this evening:

well deserved for robbo, been immense this season🤩💙 #bcfc — jaycee roberts (@jayceerobertss) April 21, 2021

The Wakefield Pique #bcfc — Steve Timms (@SteveTimms) April 21, 2021

Marc Roberts for player of the season go on lad — Sam 洞出来 (@SamPhillips40) April 21, 2021

Marc Roberts fully deserves that goal. Been so solid and consistent lately. — Joshua Garbett 🇬🇧 (@JoshuaGarbett) April 21, 2021

Marc Roberts for England — Pedro661™ (@Pedro_661) April 21, 2021

Marc Roberts player of the season by a mileeeee — Jack (@jackbcfc_) April 21, 2021

Marc roberts might be player of the season for me #BCFC — Tales (-_•) (@ItsTaless) April 21, 2021