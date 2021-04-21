Birmingham City drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight, with a Marc Roberts goal proving the difference.

Birmingham City welcomed former manager Chris Hughton back to St Andrew’s tonight, and his Nottingham Forest side who started the evening in 17th – two places above Birmingham City in the Championship table.

It was a cagey start and a first half with very little in it. Chances were few and far between but the game picked up pace towards half time – Lukas Jutkiewicz had an effort on goal but fired straight at Brice Samba, with Ryan Yates hitting the bar for Forest soon after.

Both sides came out with a little more gusto in the second half and soon after, Marc Roberts headed home the first goal of the game. The Birmingham City defender met the end of an Ivan Sanchez corner to give Bowyer’s side the lead.

Chances would fall to either side in midsection of the second half, with Lyle Taylor arguably having Forest’s best when found himself one-on-one with Neil Etheridge, only to be injured when clattering through on goal and subsequently limping off.

Birmingham City would continue to press and going into what was seven minutes of added time, Forest were handed a dramatic penalty right at the last. Lewis Grabban who came off the bench for Taylor stepped up and converted, leaving Birmingham City frustrated on the night.

The point leaves Blues in 19th-place of the Championship table, with Forest in 18th.