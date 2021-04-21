Millwall lost 4-1 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship this evening.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall side have been quietly going about their 2021 and found themselves in 10th-place of the Championship table going into tonight’s game against promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

Jonathan Woodgate has proved a shrewd interim appointment for the Cherries, taking a six-game winning streak to The Den.

His side put on quite the display in the first-half too – goals from Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks gave Bournemouth an unexpected 3-0 lead at half-time.

Jed Wallace clawed one back for Millwall after the restart, but Dominic Solanke then got in on the act and sealed an impressive away win for Woodgate’s side.

The win takes them up to 3rd-place of the Championship table, with the lions dropping down into 11th.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about Pearce’s performance this evening: