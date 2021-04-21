Millwall lost 4-1 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship this evening.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall side have been quietly going about their 2021 and found themselves in 10th-place of the Championship table going into tonight’s game against promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

Jonathan Woodgate has proved a shrewd interim appointment for the Cherries, taking a six-game winning streak to The Den.

His side put on quite the display in the first-half too – goals from Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks gave Bournemouth an unexpected 3-0 lead at half-time.

Jed Wallace clawed one back for Millwall after the restart, but Dominic Solanke then got in on the act and sealed an impressive away win for Woodgate’s side.

The win takes them up to 3rd-place of the Championship table, with the lions dropping down into 11th.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about Pearce’s performance this evening:

Alex Pearce and Zahore are useless — bertplant (@bert_plant) April 21, 2021

Alex Pearce surely doesn’t get another contract???? He’s done at this level. — Dan (@Dan_Wall06) April 21, 2021

Alex Pearce #Millwall one of the worse defenders i have seen playing Championship football. Leauge 2 at best. #notgoodenough — Michael Burke (@Lionroars14) April 21, 2021

Alex Pearce. Surely we have a young centre half that can do a better job than him — Deano (@deanspread) April 21, 2021

GET ALEX PEARCE OUT OF THIS CLUB — Lucas McGregor (@Lucas_McGregor) April 21, 2021

I’m so tired of watching Alex Pearce attempt to play football #millwall — Ben (@BenGoode_) April 21, 2021

Alex Pearce is not a championship defender. Please don’t give him a new deal … please 🙏🏻 #Millwall — Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) April 21, 2021

Alex Pearce call it a day mate ⚽️ — J (@JasonedMFC) April 21, 2021

How is Pearce a pro lol — davidmfc (@davidlongleymfc) April 21, 2021