Rotherham United hosted Middlesbrough in the Championship this evening, and watching on as painfully as Rotherham fans were Derby County fans.

They watched their side fall to a 3-0 defeat at Preston North End last night and it left many fearing the worst for Wayne Rooney’s side, who had just a four-point gap over Rotherham United ahead of this evening’s kick-off.

That gap closed to just one when Angus MacDonald headed the Millers into an early lead. But Matt Crooks was shown a straight red for Rotherham after just 18 minutes and Boro equalised through George Saville.

Chuba Akpom would eventually give Boro the lead in the second half despite an inspired fight from Rotherham, who remain four points behind the Rams and now with two games in hand.

