Derby County fans watched on anxiously as relegation rivals Rotherham United hosted Middlesbrough in a crucial game at the bottom of the Championship table.

They watched their side fall to a 3-0 defeat at Preston North End last night and it left many fearing the worst for Wayne Rooney’s side, who had just a four-point gap over Rotherham United ahead of this evening’s kick-off.

That gap closed to just one when Angus MacDonald headed the Millers into an early lead. But Matt Crooks was shown a straight red for Rotherham after just 18 minutes and Boro equalised through George Saville.

Chuba Akpom would eventually give Boro the lead in the second half despite an inspired fight from Rotherham, who remain four points behind the Rams and now with two games in hand.

See what these Derby County fans were saying throughout the game:

Cheering Boro goals wow its getting desperate #dcfc — Stefan 🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stefdcfc89) April 21, 2021

I’ve never been happier to see a boro goal #dcfc — Rob (@bobbyxyz1234) April 21, 2021

We are staying up say we are staying up #dcfc — Daniel Warren (@danielwarren88) April 21, 2021

What has life come to when we’re all buzzing Rotherham have had a red card 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣#dcfc — phil carter (@chaddram) April 21, 2021

We went from Play off Finalists to relying on Rotherham to lose so we have a chance of staying in the division 🤦‍♂️ this Decline is devastating #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ash ⚡️ (@AshFlude) April 21, 2021

Loans of Mount, Tomori & Harry Wilson painted over the cracks of a poor side that’s been in decline for years. Relying on other results ended up becoming ‘The Derby Way’. #dcfc — $iniara (@KSiniara) April 21, 2021

