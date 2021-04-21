Middlesbrough won 2-1 away at Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Neil Warnock took his Middlesbrough side to a former club of his this evening, but it was the home side who took an unexpected early lead through Angus MacDonald.

But the game would be turned upside down when Matt Crookes was shown a controversial straight red card for clattering into Grant Hall – a decision which both Rotherham and Middlesbrough fans have disagreed with.

Tonight’s game held little importance for Boro but was a hugely important one for Rotherham, who went into the game with a four-point gap to close on Derby County in 21st.

George Saville would eventually equalise for the visitors, with Chuba Akpom scoring the eventual winner in the second half.

The win moves Boro up into 10th whilst Rotherham remain in 22nd, and with four points separating them from safety.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Crooks red card:

That’s a shocking decision tbf — Sam Harrison (@sam_harrison24) April 21, 2021

That will get overturned. I'll take it but very harsh — Kevin (@Kevinho_2) April 21, 2021

Looked nasty but no way a red card — Bob (@BobP9000) April 21, 2021

Poor refereeing that again. Not a red — Thomas Miklós Watson (@MiklosWatson) April 21, 2021

Harsh red that — jack (@jackshuttlewor4) April 21, 2021

Never a red honestly refs man — Jack Clarke (@SouthernerJack) April 21, 2021