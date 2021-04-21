Middlesbrough take on Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this evening.

Middlesbrough are on a winless run of five games, losing four and drawing one in that time.

With their hopes of achieving a place in the play-offs over they will now have one eye on next season. But manager Neil Warnock will be hoping to finish the campaign strongly regardless, starting with Rotherham in midweek.

The Millers are fighting for their lives down at the bottom and won the reverse fixture 3-0 away. Middlesbrough will want to avoid such a defeat again and will presumably put out the best team they can.

Here is the predicted Middlesbrough XI:

GK – Jordan Archer

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has already confirmed Archer will play.

RB – Darnell Fisher

With Djed Spence’s poor form of late Fisher should start at Rotherham.

CB – Grant Hall

A lack of options means there will be no rotation at centre-back.

CB – Paddy McNair

McNair will partner Hall in the centre of defence.

LB – Marvin Johnson

If reports are to be believed Johnson is pushing for a start in defence and could replace Marc Bola.

CM – Jonny Howson

Middlesbrough’s club captain will start.

CM – George Saville

Injuries to Morsy and Tavernier and with McNair playing in defence, Saville will partner Howson.

RM – Yannick Bolasie

Scored again last weekend in the 2-1 defeat to QPR and will continue out wide against Rotherham.

CAM – Duncan Watmore

Could drop deeper into a more familiar attacking midfield role as opposed to leading the line. However, he could start up top with Hayden Coulson coming in instead.

LM – Neeskens Kebano

Wasn’t as influential playing as a number 10 against QPR and grabbed his assist by drifting out wide. Expect him to start there this time.

ST – Chuba Akpom

Akpom could return to the side up top.