According to The Northern Echo, Rotherham United loanee Lewis Wing will be given a chance to impress in pre-season for Middlesbrough.

There have been reports suggesting that there are question marks surrounding Lewis Wing’s Middlesbrough future. There is plenty of competition for places at the club and Wing is right down the pecking order.

The summer arrival of Sam Morsy meant there was even more competition in central midfield than the season prior. Wing was vying for a starting berth each week with Morsy, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier.

A loan move to fellow Championship side Rotherham United soon materialised in the January transfer window. He has impressed in his relatively short time at the club and parent club boss Neil Warnock was asked whether he would be given an opportunity at Middlesbrough next season.

“We’ve been watching Lewis,” he confirmed.

“I watched him on Sunday and he’s trying his best.

“He knows how I’m looking to improve that area and he’ll find it very difficult, that’s why I wanted him to go and get some games really.

“In pre-season, he’ll be on the same footing as everyone else, he’ll have to show me what he can do.

“In the past, I think managers, you’ve got your frame in your mind and think he won’t be needed or he won’t be needed, and somebody comes up and has a great pre-season and all of a sudden they’re in the team. There’s always someone that surprises you in pre-season.”

It is believed Rotherham United would like to turn Wing’s loan deal permanent come the end of the campaign. However, all will depend on which division they are playing their football in next season.

Middlesbrough are presumably not looking to bring in more players in the centre of the park this summer. They have prioritised a striker or two, as well as looking at potential options out wide, in central-defence and a couple of goalkeepers.

Earlier today Warnock revealed that they have already entered into talks with an unnamed Premier League club regarding the potential availability of a player. The deal would be a season-long loan, although no further details have been revealed as of yet.