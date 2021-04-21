It’s been a chaotic morning for Manchester United – they’ve pulled out of the European Super League, followed soon after by the announcement that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would step down at the end of the year.

Manchester United were joined by their fellow ‘big six’ clubs in the Premier League in pulling out of plans to form a European Super League, subsequently disbanding plans to go forth with it entirely.

The news was met with the sudden resignation of Woodward which was met with another mass reaction online, and now the club’s all-time top-scorer has had his say.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney spoke to Derbyshire Live about the ongoings at Old Trafford, saying on the European Super League:

We’ll have to wait to see what the plans are. I don’t think it would be a great look to pull away from cup competitions but let’s see what the proposals are. I can speak from being at Manchester United for such a long time. The last thing they would want to do would be to jeopardise their relationship with the fans. I know that for a fact. Everything they do is to try and move the club forward. They would want to keep them (fans) involved. Let’s see what the proposals are when they come out.

Rooney’s facing a lot of critics at Pride Park after his side’s 3-0 defeat at Preston North End last night, which leaves the Rams just a place and four points above the drop zone.

They’ve just three games left to salvage their Championship status going into next season with the visit of Birmingham City to contend this weekend.

Another tall order for the Manchester United and England legend and his Derby County side.