QPR are gearing up for a make or break campaign next time round, having come into form since the turn of the year.

Last night’s 1-0 win away at Swansea City in the Championship showed the levels that Mark Warburton’s side have progressed this season.

They held their own throughout and eventually claimed what was a deserved win in South Wales – they now sit in 8th-place of the Championship table.

A top-six finish remains possible but it’d require Barnsley to lose all four of their remaining league games, QPR to win their remaining three and with Reading wedged in between.

Either way, QPR are shaping up to become real promotion contenders next season – here we look at three potential scenarios that could crop up in the summer for the Rs:

Dieng swapping West London for West Ham?

Reports from The Sun earlier in the month claimed that West Ham were looking into QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The 26-year-old has been a rock at the back for QPR this season, keeping 10 clean sheets in his 39 Championship appearances so far.

Reports suggested a £6million price tag on the stopper – QPR have him on a long-term contract though and could push that price much higher if they’re interested in selling.

The loan army

In Stefan Johansen, Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs, QPR have four on loan players who fans would love to see stay permanently.

All four came in over January and all four have impressed individually – only de Wijs and Field have options to make their stays permanent though, with Johansen set to return to Fulham and Austin likely to be let go by West Brom.

These four are largely behind QPR’s upturn in form since the turn of the year and if Warburton can’t keep at least two or three of them, ideally all four, then he’ll have a lot of rebuilding to do in the summer.

Warburton at the wheel

Warburton himself has faced questions about his QPR contract this season. It was thought that this season was the last on his deal in West London but he’s since played down any rumours of his deal expiring, claiming that managers are on ‘different contracts’ to players.

Even so, given how he’s turned his fortunes around at the club it would be criminal to have not renewed his stay – he looked destined for the sack over Christmas but now, fans hold him in regards as high as some of their previous successes in the dugout.

An exciting time to be a QPR fan – the Rs are next in action against newly-promoted Norwich City this weekend.