In an interview with Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock declared his admiration for Newcastle United loanee Joe Willock, but admitted he would be out of their reach.

Middlesbrough are in need of reinforcements all over the pitch if they are to achieve a place in the top six next season. Manager Neil Warnock knows this and he has already started work on getting new faces through the door.

The Boro boss was asked about his transfer plans for the summer and revealed the club have entered talks with an unnamed Premier League side over a potential loan signing.

But he went on to say there are some players he likes are out of their reach, referencing Newcastle loanee Joe Willock and labelling him as a ‘real top player’.

“The real top ones of the 19 or 20-year-olds, they’re probably going to get higher up than us,” he admitted.

“I don’t mean that disrespectfully, but clubs in the Premier League will want them.

“Look at (Joe) Willock at Newcastle – I like him, but he’s probably going to go for about £20m if they get him. The top ones are beyond us, so we have to look a little bit below or for someone we can nurture.”

Willock joined Middlesbrough’s local rivals Newcastle on Deadline Day on February 1st. Since signing he has played nine times and scored three goals.

He broke through into the Arsenal first-team having graduated from the academy system. He has played 78 times for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

Middlesbrough will likely not be able to sign Willock or a player of his stature in the summer, but will be looking for similar footballers who are surplus to requirements at their parent clubs and can do a job for Warnock for Boro.

They are believed to be prioritising a striker in the transfer window, although they will also be looking to sign wingers, a central-defender and a goalkeeper or two.