Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed the club have entered talks with a Premier League player ahead of a proposed loan move this summer.

Middlesbrough will likely see up to eight first-team players leave the club in the coming months. Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Jordan Archer are all out of contract. Whereas loanees Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano, and Marcus Bettinelli will return to parent clubs Everton and Fulham respectively.

This means Middlesbrough will be looking to the up and coming transfer window to sign new recruits.

With their hopes of achieving a place in the play-offs over, manager Neil Warnock is already looking towards next season. He is getting things in motion in an attempt to bolster his squad and go one better and finish in the top six.

He revealed that Middlesbrough have already entered talks with a player ahead of a proposed loan move. Although he wouldn’t be drawn on who the player was or the club he is at.

“We’re talking to one loan target in particular at the moment, that we’re hoping we can get in,” said Warnock.

“He’s at a Premier League club, and we’ve liked him ever since I’ve been at the club really. We’ll try and see if we can talk him into coming up here. There’s not a lot like that out there though.”

All of the loan signings Warnock has made in his short time as Boro boss have been from the division above. As well as Bolasie, Kebano and Bettinelli, Manchester City attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts played for the club in the first half of the campaign, before re-joining his parent club and sealing a subsequent loan move to Derby County.

The club are prioritising a striker this summer, but they are also looking to sign cover on both the wings and in central-defence.