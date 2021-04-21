Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Andy Reid took to Twitter last night, to share his ‘hopes’ that Forest’s East Midland rivals Derby County don’t suffer from relegation into League One this season.

Derby County lost 3-0 away at Preston north End last night. It’s a defeat that leaves the Rams just four points and a place above Rotherham United in 22nd, and looking as though they could yet slip into the relegation places.

Wayne Rooney’s side have won just one of their last 12 Championship outings and fans are fearing the worst. As for the Nottingham Forest fans, a lot of them are rather enjoying watching their East Midlands rivals edge closer to the drop zone.

Last night, Reid – a former Nottingham Forest midfielder with 290 appearances to his name in Forest colours – shared this message on Twitter:

Derby in big trouble, really hope they don’t get relegated. — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) April 20, 2021

Of course, fans weren’t taking him seriously to start with. But Reid responded with:

No it’s not. Fans should be looking forward to watching the Forest v Derby games next season at the stadiums, be a shame not to have them when fans get back in. — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) April 20, 2021

Judging by the comments, Reid is largely alone in his support of Derby County. They and Forest have enjoyed a Championship rivalry for some time now but that could be taken away if the Rams drop down into League One this season.

As for Chris Hughton’s Forest side, they head to Birmingham City in the Championship tonight with a win able to lift them as high as 14th-place.

It’s another crucial game for Birmingham City who sit in 19th-place of the Championship table – two places and five points ahead of Derby County – and a win for them would pile more pressure on Derby.