Derby County are facing a crucial final few weeks of the season and no matter how it ends, the summer ahead will be a hugely important one for the Rams.

Last night’s defeat at Preston North End leaves Derby County with just a four-point cushion to the bottom three, with Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday both breathing down Derby’s neck with three games of the season remaining.

The Millers have three games in hand on both sides and that could yet be the difference between Derby playing Championship or League One football next season.

With so much going on at the club, we look at three potential transfer dealings and club scenarios that could crop up over the summer months:

No Wayne no pain?

In his short time at Derby County manager, Wayne Rooney has overcome initial doubters to prove one of the Football League’s most exciting managers, but has since gone right back down in fans’ estimations.

After a run of five wins in six following New Year, Derby have now won just one of their last 12 Championship outings, losing four on the bounce to find themselves in a desperate situation for the final three games of the season.

Rooney looks out of his depth, and a growing portion of fans are calling for change – even before the end of the season. Rooney’s position as manager has been solidified by prospective new owner Erik Alonso but given the current mood at the club, there could well be discussions this summer.

Teden back to Pride Park?

The 18-year-old’s loan spell at Derby County was cut short yesterday, after a ‘season ending injury’. But Rooney claimed earlier in the season that there’s an agreement in place for the defender to return on loan to Pride Park next season.

It seems that the ball is in Mengi’s court with regards to a Derby County return but Rooney or whoever the manager is going into the summer will surely find a use for the Manchester United man.

The question remains whether he’d want to return with the prospect of relegation into League One.

My name Jeph-cott

Back in February, Derby County were one of a number of teams credited with an interest in Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott.

The man who’s scored 16 goals in League One this season has been valued at £5million by the South Coast club, with manager Ryan Lowe admitting to a few ‘enquiries’ about the player.

It remains to be seen whether Derby can first of all match that valuation, and secondly tempt him to Pride Park amid all the current uncertainty.

But it’d be a statement if they could fend off the likes of Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday and fork out the required £5million – even with new ownership in place though, that remains hopeful.