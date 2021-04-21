Aberdeen are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Championship-linked defender Declan Gallagher, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotland international is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to wait until the summer before making a decision on his future.

Gallagher, who is 30 years old, has had an impressive past two campaigns at Motherwell and they face a real risk of losing him.

The Glasgow Evening Times suggested Cardiff City and QPR were interested in the January transfer window, whilst the Daily Record named Blackburn Rovers as possible suitors too.

Read: Blackburn Rovers-linked defender attacking plenty of interest going into this summer

However, Aberdeen are hoping to keep him in Scotland as they look to bolster their defensive options for next season.

Gallagher started out Celtic and rose up through the academy there but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops. Instead, he had to drop into the Scottish lower leagues for spells at Stanraer and Clyde before joining Dundee.

Read: QPR target not wanted by League One side

The Scotland international spent two years with the Dark Blues before Livingston came calling in 2014. He then stayed with the Lions for five seasons and played 166 games for them.

Motherwell signed him in April 2019 and he has enjoyed his time at Fir Park so far. However, he could move on this summer for a fresh challenge.

Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and QPR have been linked, but could Aberdeen tempt Gallagher into staying in familiar surroundings?

Would you like your club to sign Gallagher?