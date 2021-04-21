Motherwell assistant manager Chris Lucketti has tipped Millwall and Luton Town-linked Allan Campbell to play in the Premier League, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The midfielder is out of contract this season and could leave the Scottish Premiership side this summer.

Campbell, who is 22 years old, is being linked with a move to Luton Town, as reported by the Daily Record, whilst Millwall tried to sign him in January.

It appears Graham Alexander’s side will face a real battle to keep hold of him over the coming months.

Read: Luton Town ‘target’ not wanted by League One side

Motherwell’s number two Lucketti has said: “I’d imagine pretty much most of the clubs from down the road at Championship level will be watching Allan – and I even think higher up if I’m honest from seeing him train and play.

“I mean English Premier League level as well because he’s a young boy with the attributes to play at that level. He’s got technical ability to perform at that level, the physical attributes and the right mentality.”

He added: “Allan fits that bill because of his dedication and time and effort he puts in to produce what he does on a daily basis so there’s no reason he can’t play in the Premier League.”

Read: Barnsley remain in talks with Millwall-linked midfielder

Campbell has been with Motherwell for his whole career to date and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster.

The 22-year-old has made 156 appearances for the club and has chipped in with 16 goals from midfield.

He will want to test himself at a higher level and it will be interesting to see if either Luton Town or Millwall make moves for him this summer.

Do you want your club to sign Campbell?