Charlton Athletic are loving life under new boss Nigel Adkins and have their sights firmly set on promotion now.

Their 6-0 win over Plymouth Argyle saw them rise into the Play-Off places.

Charlton were slipping away under Lee Bowyer and he had ran his course at the Valley. His departure to Birmingham City last month suited both parties and was a blessing in disguise for the Addicks.

There is no denying that he did a good job with the London club under tough circumstances. He will be fondly remembered for their promotion at Wembley against Sunderland in 2019.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to Plymouth Argyle win

However, Charlton were turning stale and he needed to move on and pave the way for a new manager with fresh ideas.

Nigel Adkins is the perfect man for the Addicks right now. The players are buying into his positivity and he remains unbeaten since taking over.

He has turned his newly inherited into genuine promotion contenders from a team that looked destined for another year in League One.

Read: Ex-Charlton Athletic man takes over Tottenham Hotspur

Even if Charlton don’t go up this season, they are still in a good place now under an experienced manager who has been promoted from this level three times in the past. Luring him back into management was a masterstroke by Thomas Sandgaard.

They are back in action against 2nd place Peterborough United this weekend and Darren Ferguson are up against it as they look to pull away from Sunderland in 3rd.