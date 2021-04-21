QPR won 1-0 away at Swansea City in the Championship last night – another clean sheet for Joe Lumley.

QPR’s current longest-serving player, Lumley, started in goal last night for the absent Seny Dieng. He’d picked up a facial injury in the win over Middlesbrough last time out and Lumley was forced on in the second-half, and forced into a few good saves too.

He proved just as reliable last night, cutting down the clock with his antics in the stands and making a couple more keen saves in what was his fifth Championship appearance of this season – he’s only conceded in one of his five appearances.

Seeing Lumley so confident in the QPR goal is testament to the person that he’s become in nearly eight years at the club.

He’s represented both Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers in emergency loan deals this season (two of eight loan spells that he’s endured whilst at QPR), fallen far behind Seny Dieng as Warburton’s no.1 and is now back in the side, making spectacular saves and keeping clean sheets.

Credit to where it’s due…

Lumley first of all deserves plaudits for the way he’s faced his challenges head on. He’ll be the first to admit that last season became something of a disaster for him in the QPR goal, making costly errors most every game.

Being the last line of defence, any errors he made often resulted in goals and inevitably, he became something of a scapegoat for the enraged on Twitter. The abuse got so much that he even removed himself from Twitter, with Warburton having since hit out publicly against those online abusers.

It wasn’t the first case of its kind to come out of QPR – this season, similar happened with Lyndon Dykes who’s become an instant cult hero with five goals in his last five – but Lumley has never once shied away and now, he looks a well-rounded, matured and most importantly, confident in his job.

Mr QPR

Having been within the QPR ranks since the age of 15 following his release from the Tottenham Hotspur set up, Lumley has not only spent the vast majority of his career in QPR colours but has also spent most of his adulthood with them.

It’s an adulthood that most of us will never experience and, despite loans and spells in and out of the starting line up, Lumley hasn’t once looked for the exit – QPR were open to selling him to Doncaster Rovers at one point, but decided against it.

That kind of loyalty is rare in football these days and now back in the side and proving his worth once again, it seems that the journey Lumley has been was necessary as to bring him to this point in time.

Warburton’s no.1 next season?

Many would’ve been fearing the probable departure of Dieng this summer. He’s been a revelation in goal for QPR and has unsurprisingly been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Going off what we saw of Lumley last season, it would’ve left a lot of fans fearing the worst going into this next, ‘all or nothing’ promotion campaign.

But going off what we’ve seen in the last couple of games, the goalkeeping department shouldn’t be much of an issue regardless of whether Dieng departs or not.

Lumley’s story verges on the ‘underdog’ side and emerges through the other end as they always do. Credit to him to for coming out of a tough few years in a seemingly much better place, and credit to Warburton for his constant faith in Lumley and indeed in the rest of his playing squad.