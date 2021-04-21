Charlton Athletic have moved into the Play-Offs after they battered Plymouth Argyle 6-0 last night. 

The Addicks traveled to Home Park in good spirits with the club enjoying a decent run of form and tore Ryan Lowe’s side to shreds.

Goals from Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar, Alex Gilbey, Chuks Aneke and an own goal by Kelland Watts made it an enjoyable evening for the London club.

Harry Trump/Getty Images Sport

Charlton are enjoying life under new boss Nigel Adkins and are looking very strong at the moment.

Read: Ex-Charlton Athletic man takes over Tottenham Hotspur

Their new manager knows what it takes to get out of League One having guided Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton to promotion to the Championship in the past.

The ex-Sheffield United and Hull City man has his sights firmly set on getting Charlton up this season.

Here is how their fans reacted to their 6-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last night-

Will Charlton make the Play-Offs?

Yes

No