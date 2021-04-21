Charlton Athletic have moved into the Play-Offs after they battered Plymouth Argyle 6-0 last night.

The Addicks traveled to Home Park in good spirits with the club enjoying a decent run of form and tore Ryan Lowe’s side to shreds.

Goals from Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar, Alex Gilbey, Chuks Aneke and an own goal by Kelland Watts made it an enjoyable evening for the London club.

Charlton are enjoying life under new boss Nigel Adkins and are looking very strong at the moment.

Their new manager knows what it takes to get out of League One having guided Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton to promotion to the Championship in the past.

The ex-Sheffield United and Hull City man has his sights firmly set on getting Charlton up this season.

Here is how their fans reacted to their 6-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last night-

Get in lads what a result #cafc — Tony Read (@TonyRead94) April 20, 2021

Beautiful Charlton

Just Beautiful.

What a performance.

COME ON YOU REDS #CAFC — Chris (@cafchris70) April 20, 2021

Difference in players attitude under Adkins compared to Bowyer is staggering tbh #cafc — Josh Strange (@Josh_Strange_) April 20, 2021

What a night. What a result. Happy Addicks in this house. And a clean sheet. What more could we want @CAFCofficial @SandgaardThomas #cafc #coya #CHAMPIONSHIP — Julia Macloughlin (@JuliaMacloughl1) April 20, 2021

The aggressive pressing tonight was a joy to watch! Adkins has stamped his authority in this side already! Just have that feeling what ever happens this season he’ll become loved just like he was at Southampton #cafc — Ben (@Benhughes_91) April 20, 2021

Onto Saturday now. Big game at home to Peterborough. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) April 20, 2021

Adkins ball😍 what a wonderful performance! Just what was needed that… I love this club ❤️ sleep well all – Up the Addicks #CAFC — Wallid (@CAFCWallid) April 20, 2021

Will Charlton make the Play-Offs?