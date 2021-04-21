Notts County have snapped up experienced goalkeeper Luke Steele, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Barnsley, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest man has joined the National League side on a short-term basis.

Steele, who is 36 years old, saw a move to hometown club Peterborough United fall through earlier this season and has now found a new club.

Notts County’s website says they have brought him in for ‘cover’.

Steele has said: “This club is fighting for something very important, which is exciting. I feel really energised and excited to get back into it. I can’t wait to get on the training pitch and see where I am from there. It’s been a really strange year for me.

“For personal reasons, I didn’t take the options that came my way in the summer, and then I was close to signing for my hometown club, Peterborough, only for it to be blocked by EFL rules.”

Steele has been a free agent since being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, having spent the final year-and-a-half of his time at the City Ground on loan at fellow Championship side Millwall.

He was spent six years at Barnsley from 2008 to 2014 and made 227 appearances for the Yorkshire club during his time at Oakwell.

The ex-England youth international also played for Bristol City in the 2017/18 season after the Robins lured him back to England after a stint in Greece at Panathinaikos.

Steele will now be looking to help Notts County’s push for promotion back to League Two.