Brentford and Burnley have been watching Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson ‘keenly’ this season, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The youngster has been catching the eye of Brentford and Burnley on loan at Lincoln City.

Johnson, who is 19 years old, is believed to be valued at around the £10 million mark by Nottingham Forest.

He was given the green light to leave on loan to Lincoln last summer and has since impressed for the Imps, scoring 12 goals and gaining 13 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Johnson is being tipped for a bright future in the game and it is no surprise to see other clubs monitoring his development at Sincil Bank.

However, he still has two years left on his contract at the City Ground and Forest are under no pressure to sell him, unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in.

Johnson is due to return to Chris Hughton’s side at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if they throw him into their first-team for the next campaign.

The teenager joined the Reds at the age of eight and has risen up through their academy.

He has made eight appearances for their senior side so far in his career and will be looking to make more when he’s back from Lincoln, unless Brentford and Burnley can lure him away this summer.

Will Forest sell Johnson this summer?