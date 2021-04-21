Swansea City lost 1-0 at home to QPR in the Championship last night, all but killing heir hopes of a top two finish in the Championship this season.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea City side now have nine points separating them from Watford in 2nd, and three games left to close that gap.

It comes after an uninspiring showing against Mark Warburton’s QPR side who left South Wales deserving of the three points, finding themselves in 8th-place of the Championship table this morning.

As for the Swans, their promotion hopes have been dwindling since the turn of the year and fans put Cooper at the centre of that downfall.

In particular, Cooper’s post-match comments often seem to garner the same response and last night was likewise – he’s cited ‘missed chances’ maybe one too many times this season and fans weren’t impressed.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Cooper and his post-match comments last night:

Rinse and repeat for three months. Grateful to be in the play off butmost games are so tedious and predictable of late. Haven’t been this bored since the Sousa days. — michael. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@04mike91) April 20, 2021

Be realistic Steve. QPR were by far the better team. If we don’t do up, we lose ayew and guehi. Yanks will sell grimes and Roberts as a minimum and we’re really in the shit trying to survive relegation next season. Go up, yanks spend nothing, take the money and theyre gone ! — TII (@tiibw44) April 20, 2021

this isn’t a club statement — James (@JamesFleming03) April 20, 2021

We as fans are also disappointed Mr Cooper. You can’t lift your players to realise their playing ambitions and also become millionaires. If you can’t do this I don’t see a long term future for you — Paul13 (@Alecait) April 20, 2021

What!!!, QPR were by far the better team always looked dangerous going forward ,we were dire again — Jeff( Willie)Hyett (@Willie2223) April 21, 2021

Just leave the club. Save us years of torture — Dan (@danieldaviesj7) April 20, 2021