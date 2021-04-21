Swansea City lost 1-0 at home to QPR in the Championship last night, all but killing heir hopes of a top two finish in the Championship this season.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea City side now have nine points separating them from Watford in 2nd, and three games left to close that gap.

It comes after an uninspiring showing against Mark Warburton’s QPR side who left South Wales deserving of the three points, finding themselves in 8th-place of the Championship table this morning.

As for the Swans, their promotion hopes have been dwindling since the turn of the year and fans put Cooper at the centre of that downfall.

In particular, Cooper’s post-match comments often seem to garner the same response and last night was likewise – he’s cited ‘missed chances’ maybe one too many times this season and fans weren’t impressed.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Cooper and his post-match comments last night: