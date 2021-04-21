Derby County lost 3-0 away at managerless Preston North End last night, with Andre Wisdom coming under mass scrutiny from fans.

Ben Whiteman got Preston underway in the first-half, with goals from Ched Evans and Ryan Ledson confirming defeat for Derby at Deepdale last night.

It was another turgid performance from Wayne Rooney’s side who now have just a four-point gap to the relegation spaces, with Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday both tied on 39 points.

The Millers have three games in hand on Derby, whilst Wednesday could have a glimmer of hope and optimism as they look towards their final day showdown with the Rams who’ve lost four on the bounce.

Last night though, it was Wisdom who was facing the most criticism from fans online – the 27-year-old made his 38th Championship appearance of the season but again looked lost and lackadaisical in defence.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Wisdom’s performance last night: