QPR beat Swansea City 1-0 in the Championship last night, but the night might be remember for reports that emerged afterwards.

Lyndon Dykes’ fifth goal in as many games handed QPR another impressive three points and a clean sheet on the road last night, boosting them up into 8th-place of the Championship table.

But soon after full-time, The Sun reported that Warburton was on the verge of leaving QPR to take up a technical director role within the FA.

Going into the early hours of this morning, QPR released a club statement which firmly denied those reports, with both Warburton and club CEO Lee Hoos both denying those claims.

The Sun would then hastily delete that exclusive article which backed Warburton to leave, with QPR fans watching along the whole time.

Plenty of QPR fans reacted to the news as it broke on Twitter, and here’s what they had to say when their club released that statement last night: