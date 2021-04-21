Last night, The Sun reported that QPR manager Mark Warburton was on the verge of leaving his position at QPR to take up a job within the FA – the club firmly denied those reports.

Following last night’s win at Swansea City, The Sun reported that QPR boss Warburton was on the verge of leaving to take up an assistant technical director role within the English FA.

In the early hours of this morning, QPR released a club statement. The statement vehemently disregarded those reports and The Sun would quickly deactivate their exclusive article which backed Warburton to leave the club.

Warburton was quoted as saying in QPR’s club statement: “I don’t know where this has come from, there isn’t a grain of truth in it.

“I’m completely committed to QPR and am focused on the job in hand.”

Then club CEO Lee Hoos added: “Mark Warburton is not leaving for The FA. It’s a pity the publication did not bother checking their facts before releasing the article which is so wide of the mark.”

The report was out of the blue – QPR had just claimed an impressive win away at Swansea City which boosted them up to 8th-place in the table, with Warburton taking all the praise last night.

He proved tactically aware, edging out Steve Cooper’s side with a dominant performance and win.

Warburton held a similar position to an ‘assistant technical director’ whilst at Brentford and so the reports made sense – but the timing of the report sprung up a few questions given it was immediately after the match.

QPR, Warburton and Hoos seem frustrated by the ‘fake news’ and rightly so.