QPR won 1-0 away at Swansea City in the Championship this evening.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side claimed another impressive three points and clean sheet on the road tonight. They more than held their own against the promotion-chasing Swans, and deservedly left with all the points.

Lyndon Dykes’ fifth goal in as many games claimed the away win for QPR who now find themselves in 8th-place of the Championship table.

The first-half in particular was a quality showing from the Rs, with the fast-paced attacking trio of Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and George Thomas impressing.

It was Willock though who caught the eye of most fans – he’s gradually become a really exciting and useful player for QPR, making his 35th Championship appearance of the season tonight.

He’s proved a handful for Swansea all night and next season, the 23-year-old could play an even bigger role in his side’s push for a top-six finish next time round.

