QPR won 1-0 away at Swansea City in the Championship this evening.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side claimed another impressive three points and clean sheet on the road tonight. They more than held their own against the promotion-chasing Swans, and deservedly left with all the points.

Lyndon Dykes’ fifth goal in as many games claimed the away win for QPR who now find themselves in 8th-place of the Championship table.

The first-half in particular was a quality showing from the Rs, with the fast-paced attacking trio of Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and George Thomas impressing.

It was Willock though who caught the eye of most fans – he’s gradually become a really exciting and useful player for QPR, making his 35th Championship appearance of the season tonight.

He’s proved a handful for Swansea all night and next season, the 23-year-old could play an even bigger role in his side’s push for a top-six finish next time round.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Willock:

Willock is different gravy! Couldn’t of had a better replacement for Eze IMO #QPR — Sav (@RyanWillmott7) April 20, 2021

Chris Willock a joy to watch🔵⚪️ — Wayne Reese (@Reesie75) April 20, 2021

Willock gets better every game. — Phil O'Sullivan (@Philosull) April 20, 2021

He’s turned it around mate that’s for sure willock looks a great buy — William wall (@Wombatpart2) April 20, 2021

Quite enjoyed that. Ropey as hell first ten, Osman all over the show, but really grew into it and the Chair/Willock/Thomas combo has been delicious. — LoftforWords (@LoftforWords) April 20, 2021

I think we’ve played very well 1st half. Willock, Chair, Thomas looks fluid and creative. — Dan Rutherford (@randomranger) April 20, 2021

Rs have mostly dominated latter part of that half with Willock outstanding, but Swans defence actually pretty good closing down quickly + getting blocks in. When Chair, Willock + Dykes are in the mood they are brilliant #SWAQPR #QPR — Geoff Skinner (@GeoffS2011) April 20, 2021

Really good half of football, we deserve to be in the lead. Willock running the show. — Jack Karran (@Jak10Qpr) April 20, 2021