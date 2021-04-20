Derby County started their season in freefall before they managed to pull out of their steep fall and right themselves and head out of the play-offs.

Yet, mere months later and it’s back to old habits for the Rams. Tumbling form has seen Wayne Rooney’s side in freefall again with any safety cord likely ripped out and blown away on a sharp breeze.

Tonight’s 3-0 loss against Preston North End was Derby’s fourth loss in a row and their fifth in their last six games. This has left them looking nervously over their shoulders.

Preston North End 3 – 0 Derby County

The writing was on the wall for the Rams as early as the 18th minute. Ben Whitehead’s goal meant that Rooney’s side was chasing the game from very early on.

Ched Evans (73′) is proving to be an astute signing for the Lilywhites and the former Fleetwood Town player netted his 5th of the season for Preston.

It was over as a game then, Ryan Ledson (87′) scoring a third for the home side that further rubbed Derby’s nose in it.

Derby fans venomous on Twitter after abject loss and display

It was a loss and a bad one at that which Derby fans refused to take lying down. Here’s what some Derby County fans have said and how some fans have reacted on Twitter after the Rams capitulation against the Lilywhites.

Hello League One 😔👋#dcfc — Flight Nemesis (@Fowkesey92) April 20, 2021

It's the lack of fight that gets me?#dcfc #dcfcfans — Tony Stratton (@tony_stratton) April 20, 2021

I'm honestly lost for words. A game we needed something from was met with a spineless, shameless performance from them tonight. No passion & no commitment to that shirt. They can all walk. #dcfc — Harry (@harrypdean) April 20, 2021

@WayneRooney interview gives me absolutely no confidence anything else but relegation is coming… #dcfc #dcfcfans — OneRamFromDerby (@OneRamFromDerby) April 20, 2021

Lets be brutally honest here…..every team we've played this season has made us look mediocre at best,and that includes barrow and chorley!!…..what an absolute embarrassment of a season!…..#dcfc — PAUL ludditt (@paull2265) April 20, 2021

Rooney said “the players gave everything” well if that’s the case then it’s embarrassing and they are in the wrong sport #dcfc — Christopher Stonehouse (@Chrisdcfc123) April 20, 2021

I think it was great of @dcfcofficial to stand on the pitch for 90 mins and refuse to play football today. Clearly a fantastic protest against the Super League. Proud of the lads. #dcfc — James Martin (@jamesdcfc87) April 20, 2021

Jordon Ibe. 10k a week. At an amusement park today when derby are in desperate need of players and wins. What a joke #dcfc #dcfcfans — M1K3 (@dcfc53) April 20, 2021