Derby County started their season in freefall before they managed to pull out of their steep fall and right themselves and head out of the play-offs.

Yet, mere months later and it’s back to old habits for the Rams. Tumbling form has seen Wayne Rooney’s side in freefall again with any safety cord likely ripped out and blown away on a sharp breeze.

Tonight’s 3-0 loss against Preston North End was Derby’s fourth loss in a row and their fifth in their last six games. This has left them looking nervously over their shoulders.

Preston North End 3 – 0 Derby County

The writing was on the wall for the Rams as early as the 18th minute. Ben Whitehead’s goal meant that Rooney’s side was chasing the game from very early on.

Ched Evans (73′) is proving to be an astute signing for the Lilywhites and the former Fleetwood Town player netted his 5th of the season for Preston.

It was over as a game then, Ryan Ledson (87′) scoring a third for the home side that further rubbed Derby’s nose in it.

Derby fans venomous on Twitter after abject loss and display

It was a loss and a bad one at that which Derby fans refused to take lying down. Here’s what some Derby County fans have said and how some fans have reacted on Twitter after the Rams capitulation against the Lilywhites.