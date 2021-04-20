Sheffield Wednesday beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Championship this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday went into this game needing a win to keep their survival dream alive, with Derby County in action away at Preston North End.

They gave a good account of themselves in the first-half and were rewarded with a goal through Josh Windass – his seventh Championship goal of the season so far.

He was assisted by Kadeem Harris but it was him who fans were blasting throughout. The 27-year-old made his 35th league appearance of the campaign but fans have been growing increasingly tired of his performances.

The Owls would go on to claim an all important win after a dogged second half, with Derby’s loss at Preston leaving Wednesday with a four-point gap to safety, with a weekend trip to Middlesbrough next on their agenda.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Harris tonight:

Harris is what you get if you order Jermaine Johnson from Wish #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) April 20, 2021

Add Harris to one of the worst players I have ever seen play in the blue and white stripes! Absolute dog awful! #swfc — Chris SWFC Mellish (@chris_mellish) April 20, 2021

Please, PLEASE drag Harris off for a footballer #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) April 20, 2021

Kadeem Harris is absolutely dog dirt #swfc — Elliott Green (@elliott1301) April 20, 2021

Some of these players are league one quality, such as Harris, but will leave and won't give a second thought about us #swfc — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) April 20, 2021

Three words that don’t go together. Harris and end product. #SWFC — The Wednesday ’Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) April 20, 2021