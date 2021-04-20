When last season’s Covid-hit Sky Bet Championship campaign resumed, Brentford came out like a blazing rocket. They looked shoo-ins for promotion.

However, it was more shoo-off as the Bees stumbled and faltered – their sparkling form melting into a mess of losses and points dropped.

If left unaltered, history has a tendency of coming back to repeat itself and that is what Brentford fans are seeing now. Not only see, fearing as well.

Wheels on the bus keep falling off – same old story

Brentford’s form dropped so bad last season that they were beaten in their final game by a Barnsley side that had been fighting the spectre of relegation all season long.

Still, after brushing aside Swansea City by a 3-1 scoreline, they made it through to the showcase final at Wembley and against fellow Londoners Fulham.

It was a winner-take-all game and it was Scott Parker’s Fulham side who triumphed with a 2-1 victory – all the goals coming in extra time.

That late-season drop in form is coming back again and it will haunt Thomas Frank’s men. In fact, it is haunting them already. It’s not that they aren’t picking points up – it’s that their wins have dried up.

The Bees last six games, against sides they’d be tipped to beat, have seen them win just once (a thumping 5-0 romp vs Preston) whilst picking up five draws.

No promotion – big changes needed

Put bluntly, if Brentford fail to go up via the play-offs then they can look forward to big changes at the Community Stadium – changes that will be needed.

The biggest change will be that Ivan Toney will move on. It’s bound to happen that, after his goal-laden season, some Premier League side will take a punt on the former Newcastle United youngster.

The team will need remoulding too – sacrificing some of that attacking flair for maybe a little more steel that can hold the side together when things get rocky.

Despite two seasons of success under him, perhaps the biggest change could be Frank moving on and the Bees looking for another influence and a different set of coaching philosophies.