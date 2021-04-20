QPR claimed an impressive 1-0 win away at Swansea City in the Championship tonight, putting another dent in the Swans’ promotion hopes.

Swansea City hosted a QPR side who’ve been one of the division’s form sides throughout 2021.

Mark Warburton’s side sat in 10th-place of the Championship table ahead of kick-off and Swansea City 3rd, and come half-time the score could’ve been in favour of either side.

Both sides had good goal-scoring opportunities in the first-half with QPR hitting the post twice through Ilias Chair who was finding luck getting in behind the Swansea defence.

Then it was Wayne Routledge who hit the woodwork for Swansea City, adding to what was an end-to-end first-half with Rs stopper Joe Lumley called into action more than once – he started in the absence of Seny Dieng who suffered a facial injury v Middlesbrough last weekend.

The second half would be much more controlled from either side. The openness of the game remained but neither side were creating as many cutting-edge chances as in the first 45.

QPR continued to have the better of the game, with Warburton stating his side’s intention on 67-minutes when he brought off George Thomas for Charlie Austin.

It was a move that proved fruitful as Lyndon Dykes capitalised on QPR’s dominance, netting his fifth goal in as many games with another fine striker’s finish from Albert Adomah’s assist.

The QPR fans showed their joy at the win which keeps their top-six dream alive on goal difference, with Swansea City’s top two dreams likewise – the win boosts QPR up into 8th-place of the table.