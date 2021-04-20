Sunderland will be looking for a performance tonight when the Black Cats take on table-topping Hull City at the KCOM.

A win is a must for Lee Johnson’s side after their recent 1-0 loss against Blackpool extended their losing streak to three games and put them 11 points behind the Tigers and eight shy of 2nd-placed Peterborough United.

A loss against Hull, coupled with a Peterborough win against Gillingham would almost certainly condemn the Wearsiders to the lottery of the League One play-offs.

READ: Comment: Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town will not suffer if either lands Sheffield Wednesday star

Lee Johnson has to stop that decline that has brought a drop in form and those last three, consecutive defeats – defeats where Sunderland have fallen off the automatic promotion pace.

That process starts tonight on East Yorkshire where the Black Cats will be hoping to turn over the Tigers and hope that Steve Evan’s Gills do the same to a dangerous Peterborough outfit.

This is the side that Lee Johnson has chosen to do it:

 

It is safe to say that it isn’t a popular choice for many Sunderland fans. One player in particular who is coming in for some pelters is midfielder Josh Scowen.

It’s safe to say that he is not everybody’s first choice for the Black Cats engine room. Here’s what a selection of Sunderland fans have said on his selection: