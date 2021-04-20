Sunderland will be looking for a performance tonight when the Black Cats take on table-topping Hull City at the KCOM.

A win is a must for Lee Johnson’s side after their recent 1-0 loss against Blackpool extended their losing streak to three games and put them 11 points behind the Tigers and eight shy of 2nd-placed Peterborough United.

A loss against Hull, coupled with a Peterborough win against Gillingham would almost certainly condemn the Wearsiders to the lottery of the League One play-offs.

Lee Johnson has to stop that decline that has brought a drop in form and those last three, consecutive defeats – defeats where Sunderland have fallen off the automatic promotion pace.

That process starts tonight on East Yorkshire where the Black Cats will be hoping to turn over the Tigers and hope that Steve Evan’s Gills do the same to a dangerous Peterborough outfit.

This is the side that Lee Johnson has chosen to do it:

📝 Lee Johnson's 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄. Aiden McGeady misses out due to swelling on his foot. Watch the action… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 20, 2021

It is safe to say that it isn’t a popular choice for many Sunderland fans. One player in particular who is coming in for some pelters is midfielder Josh Scowen.

It’s safe to say that he is not everybody’s first choice for the Black Cats engine room. Here’s what a selection of Sunderland fans have said on his selection:

Scowen really must have serious dirt on LJ #safc — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) April 20, 2021

Really need big performances all over the pitch tonight, particularly Jones. Scowen on recent form can count himself very lucky to be starting but when you have a wafer thin squad in quality this is what happens. McGeady is gonna be a miss but better than him playing with injury — Scott (@76skelly) April 20, 2021

Scowen got plenty to do then cos we're the grandmasters at giving away possession — John Ridley (@Ridderz86) April 20, 2021

Ah Scowen again Time to lose — Bret Gibbs (@BretGibbs7) April 20, 2021

Scowen obviously pays to play. — David McEwan (@Mcewan1320David) April 20, 2021

Ik I just don’t get it either there’s some naughty work going on under the desk or Scowen is paying him — Jake Davison 🇫🇷 (@JakeDavison15) April 20, 2021

Scowen and Mcfadzean are 2 poor choices for me. Both struggle to trap a ball — John Ridley (@Ridderz86) April 20, 2021

Scowen, Winchester and Mac…why bother ? — Phil (@Phil78344523) April 20, 2021