Watford won 1-0 away at Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

Watford headed to newly-promoted side Norwich City this evening and gave a good account of themselves in the opening 45-minutes.

They took the game to the Canaries with Ismaila Sarr having a lot of joy down the right-hand side, giving Norwich full-back Xavier Quintilla a nightmare in the first half.

But it was midfielder Dan Gosling who was attracting all the online talk from Watford fans – he was presented with a handful of opportunities, mostly coming from Sarr, and all sailing wide of the goal.

The man who joined from Bournemouth in January stirred debate with his arrival, coming back into the side after two games on the bench to make his 10th Championship appearance for the Hornets.

And of course, it was he who eventually broke the deadlock for Watford

See what these Watford fans had to say on Twitter about Gosling’s performance throughout tonight’s game at Carrow Road:

Gosling has a nine iron on his right foot instead of a football boot doesn’t he?! #watfordfc — PB (@peterbarnes007) April 20, 2021

Fully deserved that for Gosling. #watfordfc — Salbs 💎 (@SalboTronic) April 20, 2021

Agent Gosling about the only reason we aren’t 3 up here — Kane (@kush__17) April 20, 2021

Capoue would have buried the chances Gosling’s had 🥲 — michael (@wfcmichaeI) April 20, 2021

Watford Legend Dan Gosling 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/URgppZz284 — michael (@wfcmichaeI) April 20, 2021

Gosling shooting practice please…. — Peter Grant (@PeterGr70885253) April 20, 2021

YESSSS SHOOTING 50 TIMES WORKED — 🇧🇷🐝 (@FavelaMagic) April 20, 2021

Those pints down the unicorn on Saturday have taken its toll on Dan Gosling — Frankie (@Louis_French1) April 20, 2021

Gosling!!!!!!!!!!!!! no more than he's deserved for a great performance today — john lawson (@lawsonsinger) April 20, 2021

Gosling doesn’t know where the goal is — B Holden (@bholden96_) April 20, 2021