Watford won 1-0 away at Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

Norwich City welcomed 2nd-place Watford with a win for either side holding importance; the Canaries now looking to claim the Championship crown and Watford hoping to push their promotion bid.

The first-half was an entertaining one – either side were going for the win with Watford maybe edging it, and Ismaila Sarr being at the heart of it.

He had a field day on the right-hand side and much to the expense of Norwich City full-back Xavier Quintilla, who was hammered by fans online.

Eventually, Watford would break the deadlock through Dan Golsing and Watford would go on to claim the win – it brings them to within five points of the Canaries, with Brentford drawing v Cardiff City and falling 10 points behind the top two.

