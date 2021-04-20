‘Nowhere near good enough’ – Plenty of Norwich City fans blast ‘woeful’ player performance v Watford
Watford won 1-0 away at Norwich City in the Championship this evening.
Norwich City welcomed 2nd-place Watford with a win for either side holding importance; the Canaries now looking to claim the Championship crown and Watford hoping to push their promotion bid.
The first-half was an entertaining one – either side were going for the win with Watford maybe edging it, and Ismaila Sarr being at the heart of it.
He had a field day on the right-hand side and much to the expense of Norwich City full-back Xavier Quintilla, who was hammered by fans online.
Eventually, Watford would break the deadlock through Dan Golsing and Watford would go on to claim the win – it brings them to within five points of the Canaries, with Brentford drawing v Cardiff City and falling 10 points behind the top two.
See what these Norwich City fans had to say on Twitter about Quintilla this evening:
Don’t dislike the lad but don’t think we’ll be seeing Quintilla back in Norfolk next season. #NCFC
— Jamie Plummer (@Jampa9) April 20, 2021
Get Quintilla off. Their goal will come because of him. Sarr is doing him everytime. #ncfc
— Pete J (@Pete_J_J) April 20, 2021
Quintilla is miles off the pace🥴
— abbo (@JamieAbbott14) April 20, 2021
Ok do not sign quintilla he is really getting over run
— Shane Jones (@Shaney_ncfc) April 20, 2021
Jesus Javi Quintilla looks lost out there. Thank god we strengthened with Dimi in January #ncfc
— Jon (@theyearwas1215) April 20, 2021
just get quintilla off
— spencer (@spencer_otbc) April 20, 2021
Quintilla is woeful. Nowhere near good enough. Can't defend at all.
— John Cooper (@JohnCooper81) April 20, 2021
Quintilla is getting absolutely dominated. Tough game to come back in for, probably safer to go with Sorenson? #ncfc
— Sam Slater (@S4M_SL4T3R) April 20, 2021